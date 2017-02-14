Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 14, 2017, 8:05 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Tuesday February 14, 2017.
United Daily 32 dead in freeway tour bus crash.
China Times: 32 dead, 12 injured in freeway tour bus crash.
Liberty Times: Freeway bus crash kills 32.
Apple Daily: Tour bus freeway crash kills 32.
