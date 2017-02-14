News
Tuesday

February, 14, 2017

Bus in crash killing 32 exceeded speed limit: authorities
The China Post news staff  February 14, 2017, 8:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Authorities have determined that a tour bus that careened off a freeway exit ramp in Taipei Monday evening killing 32 on board had exceeded the speed limit.

Recorded footage showed the bus overturning while banking left on the exit ramp off the side of an exit ramp connecting National Freeway No. 5 to southbound lanes of National Freeway No. 3. Freeway authorities analyzing the bus' dashboard camera revealed that it was traveling 60 kph at the time it started to overturn, 20 kph over the exit ramp speed limit.

Rescuers at the scene also determined that a majority of the passengers had not fastened their seat belts during the journey.

As of 4 a.m. the crash had claimed 32 lives, while another twelve remain in critical condition. Most of the passengers were senior citizens heading home from a cherry blossom tour at Wuling Farm in Taichung.

Premier Lin Chan arrived at both Wanfang Hospital and Taipei Medical University Hospital to visit crash victims and called the incident tragic and heartbreaking. He said that the government would assist family members of the victims and also make thorough investigations.

Monday's incident was the most fatal bus crash in 30 years.

