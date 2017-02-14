Yilan and Taitung set up checkpoints to contain flu

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Yilan government said Monday it had set up a checkpoint on the Taipei-Yilan Expressway to disinfect all poultry-carrying vehicles entering the county, in an effort to stem the spread of bird flu amid a growing outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza virus.

The Police Department in Taitung has also set up checkpoints at the county's border with Hualien.

The county government's move came after it established a checkpoint on the Yilan end of the Suao-Hualien Highway, requiring that vehicles transporting poultry between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21 report to the checkpoint before continuing their journey in order to be sprayed with disinfectant.

It took the preventative measures after Taiwan on Feb. 6 confirmed its first highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza case this year, in Hualien County's Yuli Township on the east cost.

In addition, the county government is requiring drivers transporting poultry to provide documents issued by authorized veterinarians, such as certificates of health examination for animals, to inspectors at the checkpoint before being allowed to continue into the county.

Those who fail to follow the measures face fines of between NT$50,000 (US$1,616) and NT$1 million in accordance with the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease, the county government said.