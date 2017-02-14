Bird flu spreads north

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government was urged Monday to issue its highest warning level as the bird flu outbreak continued its steady spread north.

Attending the first meeting of a new Central Emergency Operation Center task force, Premier Lin Chuan urged authorities to step up inspections of illegal slaughterhouses, but urged the public not to panic.

While the H5N6 virus had been transmitted from poultry to humans in China, where it killed 10 people, no such cases had been found in Japan or South Korea, Lin said.

Southern Taiwan Infected

The opposition Kuomintang joined experts Monday in urging the government to deem the situation a national-level crisis, with critics blaming the fast-spreading epidemic on the Council of Agriculture's (COA) failure to react quickly.

The COA has blamed the outbreak on migrating birds, the high mobility of which, they say, means the bird flu viruses can spread unpredictably in any direction.

Starting from Hualien, the H5N6 and H5N2 viruses have spread to Tainan, Chiayi and then onto Yunlin since just the beginning of this month, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Director-General Huang Tze-Chung said Monday.

The most recent H5N6 infection was reported in Chiayi on Monday, marking the fourth confirmed human case of the virus in the country.

The first case on the West Coast was reported Sunday in Tainan, where the virus wiped out approximately 3,000 turkeys at a single farm.

That incident was also the first involving turkeys, Tainan Mayor William Lai confirmed in a video conference with new COA Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) on Sunday.

In Yilan, the county government has banned the entry of poultry from Hualien. The action came after officials discovered almost 3,800 infected ducks illegally transported from Hualien to be killed at a local slaughterhouse.

More than 70 workers who came in direct contact with the infected ducks have been put under house quarantine, Deputy Magistrate Wu Ze-cheng (吳澤成) said Monday.

No cases have been reported in Yilan since, but Wu said that the county "is prepared for the worst."

In Yunlin, animal quarantine officials confirmed on Monday that 4,000 chickens infected by the H5N2 virus have been wiped out on a farm, peaking the accumulated total of chicken deaths due to bird flu to 127,000 this year.

Also Monday, Taipei's Department of Environmental Protection announced that those who feed wild birds could face fines of NT$1,200 to NT$6,000.