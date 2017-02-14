Death penalty off the table at judicial reform meet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The conveners of a national conference on judicial reform said Monday that the pardoning of ex-President Chen Shui-bian and the abolition of the death penalty would not be up for discussion.

The conference's deputy convener, Chiu Hei-yuan (瞿海源), said the first conference would largely focus on aggregating issues from private organizations and society.

Chiu made the announcement at a press conference with fellow deputy convener, judicial Yuan President Hsu Zhong-li (許宗力).

The conference is being set up by the Presidential Office and comes after a campaign pledge by President Tsai Ing-wen to reform a judicial system that has long been perceived as unfair to ordinary people and partial to the rich.

"We do not have a mandate to discuss the death penalty" and therefore there would be no debate at the conference over its abolition, Chiu said.

The fourth preparatory committee meeting on Monday confirmed details of the conference, specifically splitting up attendees into five individual groups and finalizing the number of total attendees at 91.

Monday's preparatory meeting was the last before individual groups begin convening Feb. 20.

Starting Feb. 20, the individual meetings are set to continue for around three months, with each group hosting a meeting every two weeks, before the national conference slated at the end of June.

The first group focuses on establishing judicial protection for vulnerable people and those yet to be convicted, to prevent, for example, trial by media.

The second will discuss implementing a trustworthy and fair system; the third will discuss setting up an oversight and elimination system for judges and prosecutors and increasing oversight from the outside.

The fourth will look at creating a judicial system that is transparent and open to civic participation, specifically the implementation of a jury system. The fifth will convene on topics tied to public safety, such as heinous and drug-related crimes.

Chiu said the abolition of the death penalty would not be broached, as the committee had already agreed not to discuss specific policies.

However, human rights-related issues tied to those who are affected by the death penalty — including victims, suspects and victims' family members — are set to be discussed in a human rights side meeting.

As for pardoning Chen, Chiu said individual cases would not be discussed — a condition already agreed upon when the preparatory committee first met to discuss hosting the national conference.

"That also includes prosecuting ex-President Ma Ying-jeou," he added.

Hsu said that they were aiming to have at least half of the conference's participants come from non-legal backgrounds, emphasizing the government's commitment to a "people's judiciary."