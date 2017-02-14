DPP kicks out scandal-hit city councilor

By Stephanie Chao -- The Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Central Evaluation Committee voted unanimously on Monday to revoke the party membership of scandal-hit Taipei Councilor Tung Chung-yan (童仲彥).

The decision came more than two weeks after Tung, embroiled in a scandal involving accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity, announced his intention to leave the party.

According to the party charter, Tung is barred for five years from reapplying for DPP membership. Should he rejoin, Tung would be ineligible from participating in any party votes for two additional years, unless directly drafted by the party to do so.

The party's Taipei charter chief, Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國), who was invited to attend the committee meeting, said in a press statement that after a report documenting Tung's alleged domestic abuse was published on Jan. 25, an internal-party task force was set up to investigate the claims.

The group suggested that the party dole out the most "serious penalty."

During a DPP Central Standing Committee meeting last week, members also unanimously passed a motion calling for Tung's membership to be revoked.

The decision was processed into the evaluation committee for deliberation on Monday.

Tung on Feb. 6 publicly admitting to abusing his wife, Lee Hsiu-huang (李秀環). He has previously admitted to the media that he required and had sought professional medical help.

The evidence presented to by Lee to the media clearly indicated that Tung was a habitual offender, Huang said.

The hourlong evaluation committee convened at noon, discussing four cases, including Tung's.

The party's actions have not been enough for Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei councilors, who are seeking Tung's impeachment from the city council.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Director-General Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) expressed disappointment in the time it took the party to hand down Monday's decision and in DPP President Tsai Ing-wen for failing to come out and speak up for women's rights.

Unanimous Agreement

DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), a member of the evaluation committee, said that discussion of Tung's case did not even last five minutes.

"All of the committee members unanimously agreed that Tung's domestic abuse allegations have indeed damaged the Democratic Progressive Party's reputation," Chiu said.

Members had ruled that Tung's party membership would be revoked immediately, she said.

Tung had been invited to speak in his defense but did not appear, Chiu said.