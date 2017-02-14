Race for party's top job formally gets underway

By James Lo -- The Kuomintang's (KMT) leadership election process officially got underway Monday, as representatives for all five candidates headed to party headquarters to collect petition forms.

All candidates must at least collect signatures from 3 percent of KMT members in order to become eligible for the upcoming election.

Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was the only one of the field to personally collect the forms, with the four other contenders sending representatives.

Han said he had decided to take the forms himself after hearing "too many people" question the seriousness of his campaign.

He added that he had set a goal of collecting between 25,000 and 30,000 signatures, far beyond the 12,000 required.

Meanwhile, the rest of the candidates addressed their respective campaigns through their representatives.

Meanwhile, the representative sent on behalf of former KMT Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) said that the campaign hoped to collect the necessary signatures by as early as April.

The campaign hoped to surpass the 12,000 baseline, the aide added, but conceded that doing so would be tougher than for the other camps as Chan had been the last candidate to join the race.

There was also bravado from the Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) camp, with a representative of the former Taipei mayor saying that the petition forms collected Monday did not suffice the ambition of the campaign, which aimed to collect three times as many as required.

He added that party headquarters should quickly provide a means for all candidates to seek the support of overseas voters.

The representative sent by incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said Hung had led the party to various successes and must not be replaced halfway through reforming the party.

The Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) camp seemed to be taking a different tack, with a staffer saying that the campaign would utilize the former vice president's numerous connections accumulated throughout his decorated career.

Chan Reiterates Desire to Run for Presidency

Also Monday, Chan reiterated his desire to run for the presidency in 2020 should he come out triumphant in the KMT leadership election, with the former health minister saying the two positions went "hand in hand."

Chan's KMT election opponent Han responded to the comments kindly, calling Chan a worthy candidate whose victory would be a gift and blessing for the opposition party.