Journey to the west: Lawmaker leads delegation to India to bolster economic ties

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuan Bi-lin arrived in India Sunday on a visit aimed at promoting economic ties between the two countries.

Kuan, who chairs the India-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Forum, called the trip a historic occasion and said she hoped it would increase bilateral exchanges.

She said she also planned to visit the secretary-general from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to better understand its economy and to encourage Taiwanese enterprises to invest there.

In remarks to Taiwanese business representatives operating on the subcontinent, the legislator said that Taiwan's economic positioning there was lagging, and warned that improving the situation would be a major challenge.

The government's "New Southbound Policy" was a means of opening new economic possibilities for the next generation, she said, adding that India would be a priority location for the government's initiative to help find investment opportunities.

She said that Taiwanese businesses already operating in India play a critical role in that their investment experiences could be shared with other enterprises intending to invest there.

It was also important for firms to work with the government and collate policy recommendations on how best to proceed with regard to investment, she said.

Nan Liu Enterprise Co. Chairman Huang Ching-shan, who is part of Kuan's delegation, announced during the trip plans to invest US$20 million in constructing a factory in the western state of Gujarat.

Trade between Taiwan and India increased almost fivefold between 2001 and 2015. As of the end of 2015, over 90 Taiwanese companies had set up operations in the country.