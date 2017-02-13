Don't forget to balance dessert with exercise on Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day tomorrow, couples can be expected to indulge their sweet tooth, but health experts are reminding us that high-calorie afternoon teas and desserts should be balanced with fresh fruit and plenty of exercise.

The point wasn't lost on the Health Ministry, which has offered these three no-nonsense tips for healthy Valentine's Day dining: sticking to natural ingredients, reading product labels and sharing the damage with your significant other.

Ministry statistics indicate that a typical 99-gram slice of chocolate cake contains 365 calories, equivalent to one and a third bowls of rice, not to mention a hefty 26 grams of sugar.

For someone weighing 60 kilos, that would take about 45 minutes of light jogging to burn off. The specifics may vary with other favorites including brownies, egg rolls, French puddings and strawberry mochi rolls, but the point stands (especially for the brownies).

Ministry nutritionist Lin Li-ju recommends that couples be choosy, opting for the salad bar should they choose a buffet. Afternoon tea selections should also be diverse, and diners should always remember that fruit can serve as a healthy alternative to that slice of pie.

And bonus points for eating fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, which are good for the intestinal tract, promote the formation of collagen and make us look and feel better.

If you can't bring yourself to forgo a decadent dessert, Lin says to consult product nutrition labels for sugar and calorie amounts and to schedule plenty of exercise afterward.