Parents laud later school start times

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Parents of students at four Taipei schools have praised the pushing back of start times for classes, a move aimed at ensuring better sleep quality and more family time.

A parent of a third-grader at Minzu Elementary School said the school's changing of start from 7:50 to 8:30 gave students more time to sleep and increased family time during breakfast. Other parents said the idea should have been implemented long ago.

Some students, while supportive of the later start, said that it reduced the time they had with classmates.

The pilot program is being trialed at four elementary and middle schools. Some will be implementing the change one day a week, others from Monday to Friday. If deemed effective, it could be expanded during the next school year.

City education officials hope the program will allow children to get at least 8 hours of sleep a day and increase interaction at home during breakfast.

The test schools must make curriculum and homework adjustments to ensure that students are not given the impression the changes allow them to stay up later at night, Education Department Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin said.

The schools also have measures in place for parents who cannot send their children to school at the new time.