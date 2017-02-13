Weather to warm up as cold front weakens

Temperatures are forecast to rise across the country tomorrow as a cold front that arrived late last week loses strength.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday are set to rise to 20 degrees in Northern Taiwan and to 23-25 degrees in the center and south, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu. Today's daytime temperatures will also be up 2 to 3 degrees from Sunday.

Wu warned of large differences of approximately 10 degrees between daytime and evening temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to rise from Wednesday to Friday, with Western Taiwan seeing daytime temps of beyond 25 degrees.