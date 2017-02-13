|
International Edition
Monday
February, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Weather to warm up as cold front weakens
|
The China Post news staff with CNA February 13, 2017, 11:27 am TWN
|
Temperatures are forecast to rise across the country tomorrow as a cold front that arrived late last week loses strength.
Daytime temperatures on Tuesday are set to rise to 20 degrees in Northern Taiwan and to 23-25 degrees in the center and south, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu. Today's daytime temperatures will also be up 2 to 3 degrees from Sunday.
Wu warned of large differences of approximately 10 degrees between daytime and evening temperatures.
Temperatures will continue to rise from Wednesday to Friday, with Western Taiwan seeing daytime temps of beyond 25 degrees.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
4
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
7
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy
10
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration