New aviation regulations to target overwork

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government is set to amend airline regulations to prevent the overworking of cabin crews, after domestic flight attendants staged unprecedented strikes last year.

The changes to the Aircraft Flight Operations Regulations, slated for passage into law in the first half of this year, are among the most stringent such rules worldwide.

They require that cabin crew members duty cycles not exceed 28 straight days or 190 hours. Current regulations cap these at 30 straight days and 210 hours.

On-duty activities include staff meetings, training and time on the ground time between flights.

The new regulations also increase the minimum period cabin crews must rest for between duty cycles from 10 to 11 hours. The period is raised further — to 18 hours — if a crew crosses four or more time zones. Employees are also restricted from serving on more than three consecutive red eye flights (those operating from 2 to 5 a.m.).

According to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, eight fines were issued to domestic airlines last year for overworking cabin crew. National carrier China Airlines was the recipient of five of the fines, paying a total of NT$900,000.

In June 2016, flight attendants of the airline went on strike against poor working conditions and inadequate benefits, leading to dozens of canceled flights.