Headlines from across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday February 13, 2017.

United Daily News: Nuclear waste to be shifted to Keelung, Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu. China Times: Trump says 100 percent behind Japan after NK missile test. Liberty Times: H5N7 spreads to turkeys in Tainan. Apple Daily: Ginger plantations culprit in Taitung landslides.