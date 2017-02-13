News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 13, 2017, 7:36 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday February 13, 2017.

United Daily News: Nuclear waste to be shifted to Keelung, Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu.

China Times: Trump says 100 percent behind Japan after NK missile test.

Liberty Times: H5N7 spreads to turkeys in Tainan.

Apple Daily: Ginger plantations culprit in Taitung landslides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

