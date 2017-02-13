Gov't denounces missile test, says it's also monitoring Chinese navy

TAIPEI -- Taiwan on Sunday denounced North Korea's missile test and said it was closely monitoring the movements of the Chinese navy in the South China Sea and West Pacific.

Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang expressed the government's strong disapproval of North Korea's ballistic missile launch into the Sea of Japan early on Sunday, noting that Taiwan's defense and national security authorities are "watching closely" military responses in the region.

"Any act aimed at intimidating and threatening and any behavior that undermines regional stability should be severely denounced," Huang said.

In response to a Chinese military media report that a fleet of naval ships departed Sanya, Hainan Island, two days ago on a training mission, Huang said defense and security officials are "closely monitoring" the situation and all necessary deployments and countermeasures have been

taken.

The Chinese navy exercise is taking place one month after the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.

when President Tsai Ing-wen was on a visit to Central America.

That was seen by many as saber-rattling by the Chinese side as relations between Taiwan and China have deteriorated since Tsai of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party took power last May.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army newspaper said the latest South Sea Fleet mission, including two missile frigates and a supply ship, will tour the South China Sea, East Indian Ocean and West Pacific on a training mission that will involve air force and garrison troops as well as part of China's East Sea and North Sea fleets.

Huang assured the public that Taiwan's national defense and national security authorities are on top of the situation and ready for all eventualities.

"Our defense readiness underpins national security, so the public should rest assured," he added.