Ma spokesperson joins Hau Lung-bin bid

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou's spokesperson joined Hau Lung-bin's campaign for Kuomintang (KMT) leader Sunday — but Ma himself again declined to back a candidate for the party's top job.

Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯), spokesman for Ma's personal office, will assume the same position in party Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin's (郝龍斌) campaign.

The appointment of Hsu, a former head of the KMT Youth League who is considered a rising star within the party, was confirmed by Ma's office on Sunday.

Ma's office said that Hsu would continue in her current role, managing communications and media collaborations for the ex-president's office.

The office added that Hsu was a young and eminent member of the KMT and extremely trustworthy.

"Former President Ma Ying-jeou is glad that younger KMT members are being provided with more opportunities to shine, and therefore we agreed to lend (Hau) the office's spokesperson during the election upon Hau's request," the office said.

Despite lending staff to Hau's campaign, the office said this was not an endorsement of Hau from Ma, adding that the former president was not backing a particular candidate in the leadership election.

Ma "hopes that every candidate can put the party's interest before individual's and to lead the party in such a way as to regain public support," the office said.

Heated Election

"As a young member of the KMT, I have a lot of expectations for the party, and it is that hope that led me to accept the job," Hsu said on Sunday.

She added that she was an acquaintance of Hau and had frequently exchanged ideas regarding the party with the vice chairman.

Hsu said she was not worried about being defamed by Hau's opponents as the election heats up, adding that it was an "election between people with noble characters."

Hsu had previously worked as spokesperson for KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫)