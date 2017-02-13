|
Chose trainspotting
CNA February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
Onlookers inspect rolling stock to be used in the future Taichung MRT system, Sunday, Feb. 12. The first batch of electric-powered trains arrived in Taiwan a week ago from Japan, where they were manufactured. The public display Sunday — residents' first chance to get an up-close view of the trains — attracted thousands of people. A trial run of the metro is expected by the end of November 2018 and formal operations are expected to start by December 2020.
