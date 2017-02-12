Three key things to know about keeping yourself warm

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A cold spell hitting Taiwan has killed more than 80 people so far, a startling number considering the temperature never approached the freezing point for the vast majority of the country.

For those not already at death's door, most of these thermal tragedies could have been prevented. Here are some tips for keeping yourself warm and healthy before the cold lets up:

Avoid Cotton

Your favorite hoodie might be comfy if you're padding to the kitchen to make another cup of tea, but it can be downright dangerous if you're going to spend the day outdoors or do any sort of physical labor. The trouble with the material isn't insulation but its bad habit of retaining moisture, which can chill you when you stop working.

Additionally, wear a hat. John Snow may be able to prance around the North without any headgear, but for those of us in the real world, our noggins are the biggest areas of heat loss due to the huge amount of blood flowing to our brains. A 1991 study in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that people experiencing hypothermia could lose as much as 65 watts of heat through their heads alone: if that were converted to electricity, it would be enough to charge 13 cellphones at once.

Your best bet in this cold, icky weather is to wear plenty of layers of loose-fitting synthetic clothing. Carry an extra set of clothes if you're going to be traveling.

Lay off the Booze

Common wisdom holds that a shot of something fierce can keep you warm through a long night of setting off fireworks, but if you're going to stay outside for a long time, it can have the opposite effect. Alcohol draws blood to your skin, making you feel warm, fuzzy and flushed, but this also increases heat loss. You may feel better, but it could hurt your core temperature in the long run. A 1981 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information that involved getting rats drunk and found that they were significantly less able to control their body temperatures, with potentially dangerous results.

Elevate Yourself

When the weather gets cold, the homeless of Taiwan can often be seen keeping out of the wind in ATM booths or allies between buildings. This is good common sense, but often neglects an important part of cold-weather safety — losing heat to the ground. If you see someone who appears to be spending the night outside, the gift of anything to keep them off the ground could save their life. Reflective windshield covers are reported to be the gold standard among hobos, but even old copies of The China Post can be helpful.

Morley J. Weston is originally from the snowiest city in the U.S. and has climbed frigid peaks from Nepal to Switzerland.