Tainan jolted by strong earthquake

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred off the coast of Tainan early Saturday, jolting residents in the southern municipality just over a year after nearly 120 lives were lost in a strong earthquake, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Aftershocks of various magnitudes may occur over the next two weeks, said CWB director-general Shin Tzay-chyn. There were already three aftershocks after the main earthquake that occurred at 1:12 a.m., according to the CWB website.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 1:12 a.m., was located 12.2 kilometers to the southwest of the Tainan City Hall at a depth of 18.4 kilometers, the bureau said.

An intensity of 6 was felt in Tainan, a city with a population of 1.88 million, and in Kaohsiung and Pingtung to the south and Chiayi, Yunlin, and Changhua to the north, an intensity of 3 to 4 was felt, it said.

An expert of the CWB described the earthquake as a natural release of energy built up as a result of friction between two tectonic plates -- the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate.

One person in Tainan and three others in Kaohsiung were reported injured during the earthquake, authorities said.

Kuo Kai-wen, director of the bureau's Seismology Center, said that the latest earthquake, the strongest to hit Taiwan so far in 2017, is different from the one that killed 117 people in Tainan just over a year ago.

The magnitude 6.6 earthquake of Feb. 6, 2016 toppled a 16-story residential building in the city's Yongkang District, leaving 115 people dead and dozens more injured. Two other people were killed in another district of the city.

The 2016 earthquake, the epicenter of which was located in Kaohsiung, was caused by a fault in southern Taiwan.