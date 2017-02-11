Constitutional Court sets date for marriage equality debate

The finish line could be nearing for marriage equality campaigners, with the Judicial Yuan announcing Friday that the Constitutional Court will meet March 24 to decide the fate of two key cases on the matter.

In the hearing, justices will rule on whether the cases — one brought by veteran gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) and the other by the Taipei City Government — required the court to make a constitutional interpretation.

It is Chi's second time asking the court to rule on the issue. His first such petition 16 years ago landed him in prison.

In the second case, Taipei's Department of Civil Affairs is seeking an interpretation after the city government was taken to an administration court by 30 same-sex couples whose marriage applications had been turned down.

Both parties are challenging the constitutionality of the Civil Code, Part IV, Chapter II of which states that two individuals of the same sex cannot be married.

The March 24 hearing is set to center around two debates, after which the justices will decide whether the cases require a court interpretation. The court will invite experts from both sides of the debate to make their arguments.

The first debate centers around Chapter II, with the justices asked to rule on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage.

The second debate will be on whether legislating a new law granting unmarried partners rights previously given to only married couples would violate Articles 7 and 22 of the Constitution.

The hearing will take place in open court, with 64 seats available to the public. Spots can be reserved from March 13.

A live stream of the hearing will also be available.

One grand justice not hearing the case will be Huang Jui-ming (黃瑞明), who has recused himself citing a conflict of interest.

Huang is married to Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女), who has proposed an amendment legalizing same-sex marriage.