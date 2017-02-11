|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Connecting with nature
|
CNA February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
A family takes a photo in front of lantern displays at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin County on Friday, Feb. 10. The family was among a number of people who went to the lantern area to get a sneak peak of the displays before the festival officially kicks off today. This year, the theme of the festival is "Eco-friendliness, Cultural Diversity, and Home of the Lantern Festival," with lanterns designed to emphasize the relationship between people and land.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy