Connecting with nature

A- A+ A family takes a photo in front of lantern displays at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin County on Friday, Feb. 10. The family was among a number of people who went to the lantern area to get a sneak peak of the displays before the festival officially kicks off today. This year, the theme of the festival is "Eco-friendliness, Cultural Diversity, and Home of the Lantern Festival," with lanterns designed to emphasize the relationship between people and land.