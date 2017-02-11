Nuke waste 'dumped off Taiwan'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Large amounts of radioactive waste from North Korea were dumped in waters off Taiwan in the 1990s, declassified Italian government documents have revealed.

The claim is contained in military intelligence documents declassified Wednesday by an investigative committee established by the Italian Parliament.

One of the documents, originally classified for being of "crucial significance," concerns the activities of an Italian trader identified as Giorgio Comerio. A report in the file dated April 21, 2004 says that Comerio was paid to illegally transport military arms and hazardous waste.

Comerio began the activities around 1995, working initially with the North Korean government, the report says.

Big Payload,

Big Paycheck

One the jobs Comerio is said to have performed for Pyongyang is disposing of 200,000 barrels of radioactive waste in return for US$277 million.

The military intelligence agency, SISMI, concluded that the location in which Comerio had chosen to dump the radioactive waste was most likely in waters surrounding Taiwan.

Alessandro Bratti, the chairman of the investigative committee, told Italian media as saying that the body would continue to pressure the government to declassify more files for the sake of those whose lives were lost as a result of such illegal activity.