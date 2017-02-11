|
Snowfall, nightfall
|
CNA February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
With a cold front settling in over Taiwan, Taiping Mountain Forest Recreation Area is enveloped in fog as night falls on Friday, Feb. 10. The recreation area is situated 1,900 meters above sea level, meaning that the arrival of a strong cold front also means the likely transformation of the reserve into a winter wonderland.
|
