Deputy chief of AIT's Kaohsiung branch shares coming out story

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A senior official at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) calls on Taiwan's LGBTI community to be strong and love themselves and shares his own coming out story in a recently released video.

"I would say (to Taiwan's gay community) to be strong and to love yourself because no one else will do that for you," Jason Chue (楚杰生), deputy head of the AIT's Kaohsiung branch, said in the short film, released earlier this week by GagaTai, a Taiwan-based gay culture website.

Sharing his coming out story, Chue, who is openly gay, says he always knew he was homosexual, even as a young man in elementary school. But it was not until high school that he came out to himself, his friends and family, he says.

Chue recalls that his parents found out about his sexuality not because he directly told them but because they listened in on his phone calls and went through his mail.

Their response "wasn't the smoothest reaction per se," he says.

"Their first reaction was, 'Is this an illness? How can we change this? How could this be?'" Chue says, chalking the response up to his parents' lack of experience with gay or lesbian people.

The AIT official says his parents later sent him to a psychologist, who had some news for his parents, telling them: "Actually, Jason is fine. He is a very well-adjusted youth who happens to be gay."

He then adds that he is pleased to say that he and his parents now have a wonderful relationship.

Chue, 40, began his tenure at the AIT in July 2014. Prior to joining the U.S. Foreign Service, he was an attorney practicing commercial litigation.

'People are people,

love is love'

In the video, Chue says that as a de-facto diplomat in Taiwan, he has had many opportunities to work with high-level officials, NGOs and business leaders here.

He says that he takes it as an educational opportunity whenever someone asks about his

marital status.

"I will say I am single. I am a gay man. If you know anyone, let me know."

Doing so, he says, is a good opportunity to show that different types of people exist, including LGBTI people.

He also offers words of encouragement to young LGBTI people going through the same struggles he did.

"I hope they know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that things do get better. And as society makes progress, as laws change and mindsets expand it is a lot easier to be ourselves," he says.

"To be lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, is just a part of who you are, who we are."

"People are people, love is love. That's all," he said.