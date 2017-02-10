Working class wages stagnant for average 2.3 years: survey

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The working class in Taiwan have seen no salary hikes for an average of 2.3 years, or 840 days, a survey released by the online job bank yes123 indicated Friday.

The duration of the wage stagnation is the longest in four years, compared with the results of the website's similar surveys over the past years -- 2.2 years in 2016, 2 years in 2015 and 1.9 years in 2014.

Asked how long they can endure the frozen wages, 66 percent of the respondents said between six months and two years, while 12.8 percent said 0-0.6 years, 1.6 percent said 5-6 years, 1.3 percent said 6-7 years, and 1.1 percent said 7-8 years.

The results indicate that the maximum duration the working class can endure seeing their wages not raised at all was 1.7 years on average, according to the survey on salary satisfaction and intention to change jobs.

The poll shows that 82.1 percent of the respondents felt discontent with the wages they enjoy now, a new high in four years. It also found that 83.1 percent of the respondents want to find a new job this year.

In 2016, the real regular salary of employees in the industrial and services sectors in Taiwan was NT$37,305 (US$1,201) per person per month, lower than the NT$37,792 16 years ago in 2000, according to data of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

The survey was conducted online from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 among randomly selected yes123 members who have a job. A total of 1,386 valid samples were collected, with a margin of error of 2.63 percentage points.