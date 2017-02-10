News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taiwan maintaining 'close contact' with US following Trump-Xi call: Presidential Office
The China Post news staff  February 10, 2017, 4:29 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's Presidential Office said Friday it was maintaining "close contact" with the United States following Donald Trump's decision to honor its "one China" policy.

In a statement, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said that the U.S. was Taiwan's most important ally internationally and understood its commitment to East Asian stability and peace as well as Taiwan-U.S. relations. The statement said that developing more "substantial cooperative relations" with U.S. would continue.

Huang added that Taiwan's core interest was to ensure the sustainability of democracy, Taiwan's participation in international society and regional stability. He thanked the U.S. government for its continued support of Taiwan and its promise to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act.

The White House released a statement late Thursday saying that Trump and Xi had a "lengthy conversation" and that the U.S. leader had "agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy."

Trump had previously angered Beijing by taking a congratulatory phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen last December and questioning the "one China" policy.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search