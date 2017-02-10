Transportation Ministry promises talks with Uber Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Transportation Ministry today promised to meet with Uber Taiwan representatives after several drivers protested the ride-sharing company's service suspension, which took effect today.

After circling the ministry with several of their vehicles, Uber drivers sat in silent protest outside the ministry premises, holding up signs reading: "Using technology to build the economy," "Safer trips home" and "More flexible living."

They later delivered a letter addressed to Transport Minister Ho Chen Tan. Officials agreed on the spot to meet company representatives and drivers within a week, bringing the protest to a peaceful conclusion.

The company announced its decision to suspend services in Taiwan after being slapped with NT$1.1 billion worth of fines for operating on the island without the correct license.

In a press statement, Uber Taiwan vowed to find a solution to allow its service to resume on the island.