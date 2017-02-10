News
Waiving of party fees not tied to upcoming leadership election: KMT
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 10, 2017, 2:13 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) party headquarters said Friday that its election procedures remained neutral and unchanged despite doubts raised by former Vice President Wu Den-yih over the waiving of membership dues for 190,000 party members.

Deputy party spokesman Hu Wen-chi confirmed at a press conference that since the 2016 chairmanship by-election, 148,000 party members' fees had been waived due to low-income status.

After current party Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu had been elected, Hu said, the party had decided to expand membership fee waivers to middle-income households.

"The upcoming party leadership election will be conducted fairly and openly," he said.

"All information will be made as open as possible. There has been no altering of regulations to help one candidate or to expand party fee exemptions for the sake of this election."

He added that a rule proposed by Vice Chairman Jason Hu to exempt those aged under 40 or over 65 from paying membership fees had also been approved.

Wu recently implied that the registration of 190,000 fee-exempt party members with voting eligibility had been part of a plan by Hung to boost her chances at the upcoming KMT leadership election.

Concern over the party's electoral and membership procedures mounted further this week after some new members were discovered to have criminal backgrounds.

