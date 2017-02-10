News
Public advised to stay indoors due to poor air quality
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 10, 2017, 11:45 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The public is advised to stay indoors on Friday as air quality in 19 out of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties is unhealthy, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

The EPA's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network (http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/default.aspx) showed that, with the exception of Hualien and Taitung Counties in eastern Taiwan and offshore Penghu County, the air quality index (AQI) in almost all other parts of the country flashed orange, or third on a six-level scale from good to hazardous.

In Taixi Township of Yunlin County and Zuoying District of Kaohsiung City, the AQI was red, indicating it would be unwise to exercise outdoors for long hours.

On the EPA color scale, green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300; maroon represents "hazardous" with an reading of 301-500.

