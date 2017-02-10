Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 10, 2017, 7:33 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday February 10, 2017.
United Daily News: Stopping the spread of Avian Flu, eastern Taiwan takes precautions.
China Times: Those making less than NT$500,000 annually will pay NT$1100 less in taxes.
Liberty Times: Coach of Taiwan Beer basketball team suspected of gambling.
Apple Daily: Pingtung woman hacked to death.
