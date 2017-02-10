Tsai tweets 'thank you' in 9 languages to foreign visitors

TAIPEI -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said thank-you in nine different languages to foreign visitors who have visited Taiwan over the past year, in a Twitter tweet Thursday, as the number of foreign visitors in Taiwan reached a record high in 2016.

"More people visited Taiwan in 2016 than ever," she wrote. In addition to English, she also wrote thank-you in Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Hindi, in their

original characters.

Also included in the tweet is a "thank-you" in simplified Chinese characters, which are used by the people of China and ethnic Chinese in Singapore and other places.

Taiwan saw a total of 10.69 million foreign visitor arrivals in 2016, a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase from the previous year, according to government statistics.

Despite a 16.1 percent decrease from 2015, Chinese visitors were still the largest source of foreign visitors in Taiwan in 2016. A total of 3.51 million Chinese nationals visited Taiwan that year, representing 32.9 percent of all foreign visitor arrivals.

A total of 1.9 million visitors from Japan visited Taiwan last year, accounting for 17.7 percent of the total.

This was followed by South Korea, with 880,000 arrivals, representing 8.3 percent of all foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, Taiwan also saw an increase of tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines in 2016, since the country began streamlining visa procedures for citizens from those nations in November 2015, said the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Among the Southeast Asian countries, visitors from Thailand increased 57.3 percent in 2016 from the previous year, followed by Vietnam (34.3 percent), the Philippines (23.9 percent), Malaysia (10 percent) and Indonesia (6.2 percent).