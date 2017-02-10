Lawmakers urge more fines to avert 'Taiwan stray crisis'

Lawmakers on Thursday pushed to raise the maximum penalty for pet owners who abandon their animals, following the recent implementation of a policy banning animal euthanasia that could see Taiwan's stray crisis deepen.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lin Chun-Hsien (林俊憲) said that the Animal Protection Act be should amended to raise the punishments for those who abandon pets to between NT$100,000 and NT$300,000, up from the current NT$30,000-NT$150,000.

The call came as a controversial no-kill policy took effect this week, banning the putting down of animals nationwide except for those diagnosed with an incurable disease.

While the policy has received popular approbation, animal rights groups have warned that the stray animal problem is likely to worsen without comprehensive measures to support the policy.

"By not euthanizing animals, public shelters will be overwhelmed, the quality of the environment and care will drop and strays will most likely be intentionally left on the street to avoid overstressing the shelters," Lin said.

The struggle to provide appropriate space and care for the animals — whose stay at the shelters has since this week has been extended to a lifetime — will intensify if adoption rates and population controls fail to keep up.

Shelters at Their Limits

The most recent investigation into the number of stray dogs in the nation was conducted by the Council of Agriculture's (COA) Animal Protection Department in 2015. It put the number at 128,473.

The maximum number of strays that public shelters across the country could take in, however, was merely 7,110, according to the COA's statistics.

Piling on the issue of shelters' capacity was a manpower shortage, Lin said, pointing out that currently, every public shelter inspector had on average 409 animals to examine, and another 200 to look after tentatively.

"Comprehensive plans to take care of the animals as well as making sure no more animals are put on the streets are two critical things the government must attend to for the zero-euthanasia policy to actually work," Lin said.

"Pet owners need to be educated on the necessity of sterilization, pet registration, and abandonment."

The legislator called on new COA Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢), to prioritize animal rights.

COA Responds

The deputy director of the COA's Livestock Industry Division, Wang Chung-shu (王忠恕), said later Thursday that the council had already listed the highest-ever budget to counter the stray animal problem since the Animal Protection Act was enacted in 1998.

The budget was increased by 40 percent, allowing an additional NT$500 million to subsidize the local government's animal protection bureaus, Wang said.

To prevent shelters from becoming overcrowded, the COA would set a maximum capacity for each based on their size and resources, and would collaborate with the 125 private shelters in the country to help take in the animals, Wang said.

Approximately 100 employees have been deployed to local animal protection bureaus, Wang said, while admitting the improbability of providing full relief for overstressed workers with this amount of extra help.