Rail workers' penalties softened amid protests

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Thursday offered some leniency to workers who were punished for participating in a strike during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The punishment for striking workers who submitted a request for absence beforehand could be lightened, MOTC Minister Ho Chen Tan said Thursday, reiterating the ministry's efforts to improve the working conditions of TRA staff.

Ho Chen said that public transportation was like the service industry: "the purpose of its existence is to serve clients.

"And when there are more clients, we must join efforts to satisfy their demands."

The comments came as over 100 workers from the state-owned Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) marched on Ketagalan Boulevard past the Presidential Office, demanding the government revoke the punishments, reform current work schedules and hire new staff members to address manpower shortages.

The protest was organized by the Taiwan Railway Union, which defended striking workers, saying that they took leave in accordance with the law.

The Labor Standards Act stipulates that private-sector workers are entitled to seven national holidays, on which employees can decide whether to agree to work upon their employers' request.

However, noting the critical role the railway played in public transportation, the ministry argued that union workers should be governed by the Public Servant Service Act and not the Labor Standards Act.