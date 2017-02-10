|
Visitors Association gets new president in Chen gov't official
By James Lo, The China Post February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former presidential office secretary-general Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) was voted in as the new president of the Taiwan Visitors Association (台灣觀光協會) on Jan. 25.
Aside from serving as the presidential secretary-general in former President Chen Shui-bian's administration, Yeh has a great deal of job experiences under her belt, including: vice premier of the Republic of China, minister of the council for Hakka affairs of the Republic of China, and the minister of transportation and communications.
In her speech during her inauguration, Yeh said that she hoped to lead the association in implementing more beneficial programs for the nation such as international expos that would encourage more partnerships between Taiwan and other countries.
