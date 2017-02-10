Malaysian Hakkas visit to talk exchange plans

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Eleven Malaysians of Hakka descent sent a delegation to the Hakka Affairs Council (HAC) in Taiwan on Feb. 3.

The visit followed an initiative launched last year in which HAC members travel to different Southeast Asian countries with Hakka and aboriginal communities to conduct cultural exchanges.

HAC Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) met with the 11-person delegation, which included Li Der-hung (黎德鴻), Huang Wen-chia (黃文佳) and Po Chen-wei (博振瑋), to discuss future plans for the cultural exchange program.

Lee said that the program was successful in using popular Hakka songs to reach young people, and looked forward to using movies and TV shows to advertise Hakka culture to Malaysia, other Southeast Asian countries and China.

Li expressed gratitude on behalf of Hakka residents of Siniwan, Malaysia, saying that the program had allowed them to see the influences of Hakka culture on their own lives.

During the program, the two parties signed an MOU establishing the old street in Siniwan and the Hukou old street in Hsinchu City, Taiwan as sister streets.

Furthermore, Taiwanese songwriter Chen Wei-ju (陳偉儒) penned a Hakka-style anthem titled "The Siniwan Song," which has since become a hit in the Malaysian city.

The delegation visited the Hukou old street and other old streets in Northern Taiwan on Feb. 4 to experience the cuisine and culture of the Hakka community here in Taiwan.