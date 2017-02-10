Icy cross-strait ties 'pose little danger to SE Asia initiative'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- James Huang (黃志芳), chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan's main trade promotion body, downplayed fears the current state of cross-strait relations could harm the nation's "New Southbound Policy."

In a radio interview Thursday, Huang, when asked to comment on the impact of the stagnant relations with mainland China and whether China could inflict more pressure on Taiwan as it focuses investment on Southeast Asia, said "the collision of interests was not significant."

China's advantages lie in its state-owned businesses and providing infrastructure and construction, Huang said. But he added that China's small and medium enterprises lacked the momentum that Taiwan's had.

"Taiwan's quality agriculture is also an industry that the Chinese wish to seek experience from."

He said that he would actively push to implement the policy as TAITRA chairman.

Huang said out that his relative confidence was due to ASEAN nations understanding that the policy was a policy for "talent and industry exchange."

Francis Liang (梁國新), who took over as Taiwan's representative to Singapore last month and formerly served as TAITRA chairman, said that while private trade was unlikely to be affected by cross-strait relations, saying, "there is still indeed a gloomy cloud hanging overhead."

Struggling Foreign Affairs?

On the topic of foreign affairs, Huang was also prompted to respond to questions regarding whether the President Tsai Ing-wen administration's refusal to accept the so-called "1992 Consensus," would impact TAITRA's affairs.

Huang deflected, instead noting TAITRA's advantages, such as its 60 offices set up abroad that are focusing on promoting Taiwan's industries. He said the organization would be able to leverage that to implement the policy.

The Executive Yuan was also pushing state-owned businesses to direct investment opportunities into southeast Asia. Surveys had been carried out, Huang said, pointing out that the government played the role as guide, while TAITRA was the "smart aggregator of resources."

Future Plans

TAITRA also drew up a future agenda geared towards Chinese trade, saying that apart from hosting shows to promote Taiwan's products, the organization would also extend invitations to 3,000 Chinese buyers for procurement opportunities.

Huang said that trade across the strait brought greater well-being of nationals on either side. He said, "The cross-strait economy and trade shouldn't be effected, and this is one of the goals we have set in the following year."

"There are 10 TAITRA offices in mainland China ... business between the strait has continued," Huang said.