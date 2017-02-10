Netizens gripe as Google access goes down for Chunghwa users

There were plenty of grumbles Thursday afternoon when a glitch interrupted some of Chunghwa Telecom (中華電信)'s internet service — and users couldn't even Google what the problem was.

Chunghwa's HiNet, Taiwan's largest Internet service provider, said it experienced technical difficulties with its DNS connection to Google at 2:30 p.m., preventing users from accessing many of the tech giant's sites.

Affected services included those that require account sign-in, such as Gmail and YouTube. Some services that can be accessed without logging in — such as Google search — were not affected.

Access was gradually restored, with service returning completely to normal nearly an hour later at 3:20 p.m. after Hinet reached out to Google to make necessary adjustments.

Chunghwa said in a statement that it hoped clients would be understanding.

It also denied that the problem was the result of hacking attempts.

Throughout the hourlong shutdown, however, netizens quickly took to Taiwan's popular web forum PTT to complain.

Comments ranged from netizens saying they were unable to connect to YouTube and Gmail to saying they couldn't access Facebook or even any site. Others bemoaned slow connections while some complained that they were unable to post Instagram updates.

"The world was ending," one user wrote, while another speculated that the "communist Chinese are attacking."

Some commenters said the problem was likely on Chunghwa's end, noting that internet connections by other telecom providers were working as usual.

Google had yet to comment on the connection cut as of press time.