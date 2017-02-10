|
Festival brings lights, tourists but calls for eco-friendliness grow
|
The China Post news staff February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tens of thousands of people will flood into Pingxi in New Taipei on Saturday to set off sky lanterns into the night sky, as they do every February.
This year, however, could mark the beginning of the end for the activity in its current form, as concerns mount over the environmental cost of the Lunar New Year tradition.
Launching sky lanterns is a centuries-old practice said to have been originated by military strategist Zhuge Liang (諸葛亮) in the Three Kingdoms Period (AD 220-265).
Originally used to transmit military information, the sky lanterns became a Chinese folk tradition, with people writing wishes for the coming year on them before releasing the lanterns up to heaven.
In Taiwan and elsewhere, the practice gradually developed into a major tourism draw, with Pingxi — the only place in Taiwan where the release of sky lanterns is permitted — hosting its annual event since 1999.
The festival is a big draw among both local and international visitors, and it's easy to see why. The sight of hundreds upon hundreds of glowing lanterns slowly rising into the black sky of this mountain town is an enchanting one.
The event was named by the Discovery Channel as the second biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the world.
The world's largest publisher of travel guides, Fodor's Travel, picked it as one of its "15 Festivals to Attend Before You Die," while CNN Travel ranked it No. 8 on its "52 things to do in 2013" list.
|
