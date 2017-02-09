Taiwan acknowledges Beijing commemoration of 228 incident

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The key to commemorating the 228 incident is to remember that the real masters of the country are the people and the state should be built on a foundation of liberal democracy, a Presidential Office official said on Thursday.

A government that recognizes these facts will not subject its people to violence, office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) told the press in commenting on the activities reportedly organized by the Beijing regime to commemorate the incident, an anti-government uprising in Taiwan that started on February 28, 1947 when the Republic of China (ROC) government ruled China and Taiwan from Nanjing.

Commemorative activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the 228 incident will be held by related government agencies, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.

Beijing should objectively adhere to historical facts relating to the incident and perhaps then it will better appreciate Taiwan's determination to seek justice and belief that events "can be forgiven, but not forgotten" in dealing with historical facts, a Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official said at a press conference on Thursday.

Reflecting on Beijing's commemoration of the incident it is hoped that Beijing and Taipei will come to better understand each other through normal interaction, said Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), MAC deputy head and spokesman.

Meanwhile, a daily average of 13,343 Chinese tourists arrived in Taiwan during the six-day Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 27-Feb. 1, a year-on-year drop of 13.06 percent from the 15,347 who visited in 2016, further evidence of the falling popularity of Taiwan as a travel destination since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took power in May.

The arrival of 3,697 group tourists each day of the holiday represents a drop of 41.9 percent from 6,366 last year, Chiu said, according to statistics from the National Immigration Agency.

However, the arrival of 9,646 independent tourists per day during the holiday period is a rise of 7.4 percent from 8,981 last year, he added.