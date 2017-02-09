|
Ex-president Lee Teng-hui discharged from hospital
|
CNA February 9, 2017, 8:19 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who was suffering recently from a bout of flu, was discharged from hospital Thursday, according to Taipei Veterans General Hospital.
Chen Yun-liang(陳雲亮), Lee's attending physician, said the 94-year-old former president was now in good health after being admitted to hospital on Feb. 3.
Lee's office director Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍) said the former president had developed a mild fever and a cough during the Chinese New Year holiday and went to the doctor on Feb. 2.
The doctor advised hospitalization for a period of observation after it was found that Lee's inflammatory index was slightly elevated, Wang said.
Lee, who served as president between 1988 and 2000, suffered a stroke in 2015 and was hospitalized at that time. He was also hospitalized for one night last September after he fell ill during a fundraising dinner.
|
