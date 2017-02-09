|
Rail workers protest despite promise of 300 new jobs
|
The China Post news staff February 9, 2017, 4:37 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Over 100 workers from the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) marched past the Presidential Office Thursday to demand the state-run company revoke punishments slapped on employees who took industrial action during the Lunar New Year break.
The demonstration came just hours after the Cabinet announced that it would approve the hiring of 300 new TRA staff members in order to ease labor shortages.
At Thursday's protest, union representatives defended those who had stopped work during the holiday, saying they had taken leave in accordance with the law. The reps also criticized current TRA work shifts as being detrimental to workers' physical health and family lives.
The protesters called on the rail firm to talk with employees about how to revise work schedules, and urged them to hire new staff members to address lingering manpower shortages.
Some staff had already been handed major demerits for the strike action, while the decision on whether to dismiss others was still being made, the TRA said earlier this week.
|
