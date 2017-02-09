Openness to marriage equality would not be party's demise: KMT legislator

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) legislator and TEDxTaipei founder Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said Thursday that it would not be politically damaging if the party were to support same-sex marriage.

The statement comes one day after members of the party's central standing committee blasted him for his position on the issue.

Writing on Facebook, Hsu said that the KMT needed to reflect on its past position on marriage equality and move toward an open-minded attitude on the issue. Hsu has been his party's most outspoken supporter for marriage equality and supported amendments to the Civil Code which are currently being reviewed by the legislature.

"Openness means listening to different opinions. From these different voices one can find new values and ways of communication including inter-generational dialogue and dialog between conservatives and progressives. Any kind of dialogue is good so long as each side has an opportunity to present its views," he wrote.

During the KMT's weekly Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, the party's caucus leader Liao Kuo-tung called on the party to finalize its position on the matter.

Members of the committee were much more direct. Committee member Lu Hsueh-chang criticized Hsu for his position saying that it would result in the party's demise at the polls, arguing that "pro-family" advocacy groups and religious organizations opposed amendments that would legalize same-sex marriage, saying they accounted for 99.5 percent of the vote. Lu said that angry netizens have called on the party to revoke Hsu's party membership.

Party leader Hung Hsiu-chu responded that "moves that aid the party" on the matter should be taken.