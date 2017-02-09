|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Record low temperatures hit Taiwan as cold front arrives
|
The China Post news staff and CNA February 9, 2017, 8:45 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Temperatures fell drastically across most of Taiwan as the first major cold front of winter arrived Thursday setting records lows for the season, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).
In Tamsui, early morning temperatures were measured at 9.5 degrees. Other record low temperatures were recorded in Keelung (10.8 degrees), Taipei (11.5 degrees), Banqiao (11 degrees), Xinwu (10.6 degrees), Wuqi (11.5 degrees) and Hsinchu (10.4 degrees).
Meanwhile, snowfall was recorded on Hehuanshan late Wednesday, and is expected to continue throughout Thursday.
The CWB forecasts that the strength of this cold front will translate into apparent temperatures ranging from 7 to 14 degrees in Greater Taipei.
Colder temperatures islandwide are expected to last until next Monday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy