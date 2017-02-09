Record low temperatures hit Taiwan as cold front arrives

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Temperatures fell drastically across most of Taiwan as the first major cold front of winter arrived Thursday setting records lows for the season, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

In Tamsui, early morning temperatures were measured at 9.5 degrees. Other record low temperatures were recorded in Keelung (10.8 degrees), Taipei (11.5 degrees), Banqiao (11 degrees), Xinwu (10.6 degrees), Wuqi (11.5 degrees) and Hsinchu (10.4 degrees).

Meanwhile, snowfall was recorded on Hehuanshan late Wednesday, and is expected to continue throughout Thursday.

The CWB forecasts that the strength of this cold front will translate into apparent temperatures ranging from 7 to 14 degrees in Greater Taipei.

Colder temperatures islandwide are expected to last until next Monday.