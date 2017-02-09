News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 9, 2017, 8:08 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday February 9, 2017.

United Daily News: Salary cap for top model Novia Lin ruled unconstitutional.

Liberty Times: Top model Novia Lin wins tax case, NT$128,000 salary cap unconstitutional.

Apple Daily: 5.4 million to pay less taxes.

China Times: NT$128,000 salary cap ruled unconstitutional.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search