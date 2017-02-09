Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 9, 2017, 8:08 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday February 9, 2017.
United Daily News: Salary cap for top model Novia Lin ruled unconstitutional.
Liberty Times: Top model Novia Lin wins tax case, NT$128,000 salary cap unconstitutional.
Apple Daily: 5.4 million to pay less taxes.
China Times: NT$128,000 salary cap ruled unconstitutional.
