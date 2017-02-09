Headlines from across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday February 9, 2017.

United Daily News: Salary cap for top model Novia Lin ruled unconstitutional. Liberty Times: Top model Novia Lin wins tax case, NT$128,000 salary cap unconstitutional. Apple Daily: 5.4 million to pay less taxes. China Times: NT$128,000 salary cap ruled unconstitutional.