Hack leaves travelers vulnerable

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Around 15,000 files containing the personal information of Taiwanese travelers are suspected to have been stolen by hackers, the government said Wednesday.

It added, however, that no nationals had yet reported being victimized as a result of the possibly hacked information.

Speaking at an emergency press conference, Winston Chung (鍾文正), deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affair's Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA), apologized to the public and said the possible leak was due an intrusion into the its email system.

The bureau had recently found irregularities in an email account that serves as contact window to 117 Taiwanese overseas offices worldwide, Chung said.

The BOCA promptly launched probes into the matter and found that unidentified hackers may have stolen the email account's password and were therefore able to access emails the bureau had sent to its overseas offices over the past three months.

These emails contained personal information of R.O.C. citizens planning to travel overseas, including their names, personal ID numbers, cellphone and passport numbers and addresses.

The information was originally left with the bureau as part of a service that gives nationals quicker access to consular services abroad in the case of an emergency.

Attackers Unknown

"We could not find the whereabouts of these attackers or why they (conducted the attack), but we have taken all necessary responsive measures and beefed up our computer system's information security management," Chung said.

The government had already implemented precautionary measures to prevent data from being sent to Taiwan's offices worldwide, he said. To prevent additional breaches, consular offices are now required to apply directly to BOCA for permission to access citizens' records should they need to contact them.