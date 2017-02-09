|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hammer time
|
CNA February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
A gavel that was used in Kaohsiung County Council for over 50 years is presented to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The gavel was donated by former Taiwan Provincial Consultative Council head Huang Chao-chin in 1958 and was used to mark 14 council sessions until Kaohsiung City merged with Kaohsiung County in 2010.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy