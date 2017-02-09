News
Military conscripts can serve by playing computer games
The China Post news staff  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A new decree by the Culture Ministry includes e-sports as a new category for alternative military service conscripts, reports said Wednesday.

Candidates must have at least one of the following: a third-place finish or better in an e-sport competition certified by the Olympic Council; a third-place finish or better in games hosted or commissioned by the International e-Sports Federation within the past five years; and having competed in at least one-third of major professional e-sports competitions each year as well as having over a year of experience as a professional player.

Five candidates for the program will be chosen from two groups, male conscripts born in 1981-1993 and those born in 1994 or after.

Applications for the new service category end Feb. 24.

The new initiative was rolled out in light of Taiwanese competitors' glowing results at international e-sports competitions in recent years.

Lawmakers have also noted e-sports as an industry full of international economic potential, and have urged the government to provide professional sports counseling and to draw up special laws encouraging the

activity.

