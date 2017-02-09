|
CNA February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Tourism mascot Taiwan OhBear (喔熊) poses with limited-edition lunch boxes on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Tourism Bureau teamed up with the Taiwan Railways Administration to roll out the lunch boxes, 50 of which sold like hotcakes during a trial sale on Wednesday. Official sales will begin today at the Tourism Festival Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hotel.
