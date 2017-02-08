Income tax provision on 'standard exemption' ruled unconstitutional

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Council of Grand Justices ruled Wednesday that capping the amount of exemption on income tax is unconstitutional as it violates the principle of fairness.

The ruling mandated the Ministry of Finance to draft a proposal revising the income tax code within two years. The ministry said it will study how to adjust the current "standard exemption" of NT$128,000 for wage earners.

The ruling was made in response to a case brought against the tax authorities by a model who argued that after the deduction of professional expenses her income should be tax exempt.

The tax authorities denied her claim, asserting that "wage income" was not eligible for the same exemptions as "professional income."

The administrative court judge handling the case, Chien Chien-jung (錢建榮), accepted that the model was required to pay certain expenses to earn her income but said the ceiling placed on those costs meant that she was not fairly treated by the income tax law.

The judge suspended the trial and asked the grand justices for a constitutional interpretation of the tax law. The provision in question has now been ruled "unconstitutional."

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) said that in the interest of fairness, wage earners who want to provide evidence of their "cost of earning income" should have a legal channel to claim a higher level of tax exemption.

Kuomintang lawmaker Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗), a former chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, agreed that the current cap on tax exemptions -- NT$128,000 -- is too low.

"People who want to provide credible evidence of the expenses incurred as they earn their income should be allowed to do so legally and given higher exemptions," Tseng said.

Under the law, lawyers, accountants, architects, doctors, pharmacists, brokers, professional performers, authors etc. are "professionals" who enjoy unlimited tax exemptions, but workers, public servants, policemen and other wage earners are only allowed a "standard exemption" of NT$128,000 when filing their income tax returns.

Tax officials have said it can be problematic to measure the "cost" incurred by office workers in earning their income. For example, clothes worn at work or vehicles used to commute can be used for private occasions.

"If a new legal channel is provided, people will do everything they can to collect receipts or invoices to prove their tax exemption costs, which will be immensely chaotic," said a tax official who asked not to be named.