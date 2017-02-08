|
CAL eyes greater performance with A350 route to Rome
|
CNA February 8, 2017, 9:32 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines (CAL) said Wednesday during the inauguration of its Airbus A350 jet on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport-Rome route that it hopes the newly acquired plane will improve its service quality and reduce costs.
Celebrating the launch of the long-haul, medium capacity A350 planes at Rome's Fiumicino Airport, CAL representative Hsiao Hsin-tseng (蕭炘增) said the introduction of the A350 is a win-win solution for both passengers and the carrier.
CAL will also become the third airline to use the model on the Rome route, following Cathay Pacific Airways and Thai Airways, Hsiao said.
With the Taoyuan-Rome route turning non-stop from December last year, there has been a boost in the number of Taiwanese business travelers using the service, he added.
The service has become more appealing, especially to transit passengers, Hsiao said.
For instance, Italian passengers traveling to Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong can now transfer via Taiwan, he said.
CAL, which will obtain a total of 14 A350s by the end of 2018, the first of which was delivered in September last year, has already been using the jets on the Taoyuan-Amsterdam route.
|
