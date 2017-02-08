China to amend "Anti-Secession Law” to target Taiwan: report

Beijing is considering amendments to its "Anti-Secession Law" to further objectify conditions for using force against Taiwan, according to a report by the Japanese-language Yomuri Shinbun on Tuesday.

Sources told the paper that the potential changes to the law come in response to mitigate effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's increased interaction with Taiwan and would "objectify the use of military force" against the island.

Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman An Fengshan said Wednesday during a weekly press briefing in Beijing that China would "insist on utilizing legal methods to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country."

In response, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a statement calling "threats unproductive toward interaction" in cross-strait relations.

It called promoting peaceful development between the two sides as a joint responsibility and urged Beijing to pursue dialogue in reducing disagreements and promoting peaceful coexistence.

China passed the "Anti-Secession Law" in 2005, codifying the use of "non-peaceful means against Taiwanese independence."